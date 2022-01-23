DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Rare Air Jordan 3’s, Working On Music Too

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and DJ Khaled have been in the studio working on what surely is a future smash hit (we’ll let you decide if there’s sarcasm there). Perhaps more importantly, Khaled hooked his homie Ye up with a very rare pair of Air Jordan 3’s.

Of course, the gifting had to be shared on social media or else it wouldn’t have actually happened.

The kicks in question are the blue Father Of Asahd x Air Jordan 3’s that Khaled officially cooked up with Jordan Brand. As Khaled repeatedly says, only 100 were made, and he also noted that he doesn’t have any left in the caption of the video.

Recently, Ye through sneakerheads for a loop when he shared a pic of the Jumpman logo and an old social media post from Michael Jordan’s son Marcus suggesting he, Air Jordan, Khaled and Yeezy sit down for a meeting. Speculation immediately regarding what could be going down, especially considering Ye’s connection to adidas, began running rampant.

While Khaled was kitted in some green Air Jordan 4’s, Ye was rocking those big ass Red Wing boots. That is all.

