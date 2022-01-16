‘Power Book: II Ghost’ Recap: Riq Tries To Get His Life Back On Track Without Having To Snitch

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Monet is down bad now that Lorenzo is home, basically demoting her to the kitchen. She also has to worry about Dante, aka Mecca, who desperately wants to connect with his son, Zeke. Riq is fresh out of jail on bail after Tate came through in the clutch, now he is trying to get back on track and make sure he stays out of prison.

Rule No.1, No Loose Ends

The episode opens up with Lorenzo and Dru taking out the competition like Dru suggested in his plan, that his papi didn’t initially buy into. They effortlessly sneak up on their rival while he is taking a young lady to pound town. Dru, who gave us I’m not a killer vibes in previous episodes, is now John Wick all of a sudden and kills the gang leader, sparing the young lady that’s there, but she is eventually killed per Lorenzo’s orders taking Dru by surprise. Lorenzo tells Dru the reason he ordered her to be killed was to protect him because she saw his face, and there can be no loose ends.

Speaking of loose ends, Monet has her own that she needs to worry about. Remember poor Uncle Frank, who Monet ordered be killed after it was revealed he was a snitch. Well, his wife, Evelyn, pops up on Monet because she wants to know where her beloved Frank is. Evelyn has no idea her husband is dead and knows the last person he was going to see was Monet. As expected, Monet plays dumb, saying the last thing she heard about him is that he had to do some serious time. Monet tells Evelyn to chalk Frank’s absence up to the game tell her that she knew the risks. Before Evelyn leaves, Monet gives her some money for her troubles, but we have a very good feeling this won’t be the last time we see Evelyn.

Riq links up with MacLean and Saxe, who has some video footage from the prosecution that claims to show it was him pulling the trigger and ending Detective Ramirez’s brief run on the show. Riq shuts that down, claiming he was meeting with MacLean’s former side piece and investigator in Paula at the time of the murder. Saxe tries to convince Riq to drop dime on the real shooter, but he refuses. MacLean tells him he can leave but instructs him to lay low because there will be a lot of people on campus for Professor Jabari’s memorial dinner.

MacLean does meet up with Paula hoping their chemistry from their flings will help him convince Paula to help him out, but she shuts that down swiftly. Paula admits to MacLean that she did meet with Riq, but that doesn’t completely absolve him from the murder because there is still enough time for him to make it to the crime scene. Before she leaves, Paula leaves MacLean with a message that he will never forget, telling him to “put his ring back on” and pouring her drink on his feet.

Back at the Tejada home, Monet is patiently waiting for Dru and Lorenzo to return while enjoying a glass of Hennessey. Lorenzo tells Monet she has nothing to worry about and that he kept Dru safe. Monet tells her husband that she wants out of the drug game, and Zeke’s going pro is to make that happen. Lorenzo wants no part of it because he can’t fathom the idea of depending on another man.

Dru also has a loose end that his father wants him to keep a very close eye on, and it’s none other than his boo Everett. Dru and Cane get into a fight at home after Cane accuses Everett of being a snitch. Lorenzo breaks up the altercation between his sons and instructs Dru to handle his business when it comes to Everett. Dru, who is now this stone-cold killer, all of a sudden, almost sneaks up on Everett but decides to back down after getting an “I miss you text” from him at that exact moment.

Dru not taking out Everett will come back to haunt him. You can bet on that.

Riq Goes Behind Brayden’s Back

After being pressed by Councilman Tate to deliver the dirt he promised, Riq finally comes through, but in the process, could have once again ruined his friendship with Brayden. Last week, we saw Brayden scoop up his father’s yearbook with damaging information Tate could use to his advantage to restart his political ambitions.

While going through the yearbook, Riq spots a very incriminating photo featuring Brayden’s father and Congressman Rick Sweeney donning Blackface pretending to be O.J. Simpson. Before Riq can take the photo, Brayden snatches the album telling Riq he can’t allow him to use it because it could damage his father’s reputation in the process. Do you think that’s going to stop Riq? Of course, it won’t.

Riq runs to Tate with his discovery and explains the situation to the thirsty-for-power councilman. Tate tells Riq he could care less about Brayden’s father, and even without the physical evidence in his possession yet still plans on using it and does just that.

Tate gets his opportunity to make his move after securing a seat at the Professor Jabari memorial dinner after he puts on his cape to save Professor Milgram. The hot to trot professor was supposed to speak at the dinner, but rumblings of her inappropriate relationships caused the school to have second thoughts. Tate swoops in and convinces the dean that it would be a bad look for the school to deny her the opportunity to talk based on rumors.

At the memorial dinner, Brayden and his insanely racist family are making fun of the dead professor’s name with Brayden’s obnoxious spoiled brother wondering why they are that dinner in the first place. We also learn that Brayden’s mom might be one of those types of white women who fetishize Black men because her daughter airs her out for highlighting all of the sex scenes in Jabari’s book. Brayden is disgusted and decides to leave the table.

Tate seized the opportunity to approach the table and have a brief conversation with Brayden’s dad informing him he knew about the Blackface photo and wanted to give him a heads up before he spilled the beans.

Brayden’s father tells Tate he isn’t intimidated by blackmail, and Tate suggests he is more threatened by the thought of a photo of him Blackface being exposed.

Well played, Tate, well played.

Zeke, I Am Your Father

Dante, aka Mecca, does not let Monet dictate his moves or stop him from speaking with his son. Dante approaches Zeke, who is “getting up shots” on the basketball court, and asks if he could join him. Zeke refuses his offer. Dante points to one of Zeke’s foot is bigger than the other, something Zeke only knew. Dante gets straight to the point and reveals he is Zeke’s father, but the hooper is not buying it.

Monet comes to check on Zeke because he failed to show up for a meeting with an agent, and he reveals to her that Dante showed up and told him he was his father. Instead of telling Zeke the truth, Monet lies, telling her son (he doesn’t know yet) that his father is in prison for life and he will eventually die there.

Following her conversation with Zeke, Monet has a discussion with Dante. She tells him to stay away from Zeke. Of course, he tells her that’s not going to happen because he wants time. Dante reveals if he knew about Zeke, he would have moved differently. He tells Monet maybe she should tell Zeke about them being his parents. Monet is not with that plan and warns Dante not to mess this up and that neither she nor Zeke needs him.

What Monet doesn’t know is Dante is secretly “messing things up” by no longer secretly supplying product directly to her and Cane so they can make money to pay Davis. Instead, he is now providing Lorenzo with all of the drugs, throwing a huge monkey wrench into her plans.

Cane decides to make matters worse like he always does by sneaking up on Davis and threatening to kill him. Davis using his penchant to talk his way out of any situation, tells Cane if he kills him and Riq goes to jail, that means he will also go down. Before Davis pulls off, he lets Cane know that he knew it was him all along and tells him to tell Monet he said hello.

Too Late To Apologize

Following their first discussion, Riq tries to patch things up with Lauren, but she is not trying to hear it telling Riq that she should not be speaking with him because she has to give a speech at Jabari’s memorial dinner. At that same dinner, Professor Milgram tries to convince Lauren to stay away from Riq because she feels he is dangerous because he is a drug dealer and a murderer.

Lauren isn’t buying what Milgram is selling and tells her that she is the common denominator in this situation, especially with her bedroom shenanigans with Zeke and Jabari. While giving her speech, Professor Milgram cracks when she notices everyone is talking about her, and she abruptly ends her speech running to her office to hide and sulk. They’re also talking junk about her on Clubhouse to add more insult to injury. Tate shows up to give her a pep talk to lift her spirits using his downfall as an example, and she eats it right up.

Lauren decides now is the perfect time to apologize to Riq for shunning him earlier before the dinner. Riq is not moved, and the conversation is interrupted when Diana shows up. Riq kindly slams the door on Lauren, opening up another one for Diana.

Diana doesn’t waste a single minute, finally letting Riq know how she feels about him and that they can now mess with each other because he no longer works with Monet, as per her father’s orders, something he’s just finding out himself. Before they initiate a trip to smash city, Riq tells Diana that Monet can’t know about them hooking up.

Finally, these two get it on and popping.

I Ain’t No Snitch

Riq is out on bail, but he is not a free man and definitely can still land in jail for a long time. With his options being very limited and his alibi’s not being strong, Riq decides to enlist the help of Tameika, who he burned before. Despite the bridge being burned, she decides to rebuild it because she feels there is still some good inside him. Tamieka tells Riq she can get him something that Davis can’t a plea deal. She tells Riq to consider snitching on Cane, and he will only do five years, plus he doesn’t want MacLean to use Yaz because he doesn’t want his little sister to lie for him.

Tameika urges Riq to take the deal, but Riq is worried about Yaz being in danger if he snitches. Even though he doesn’t want Yaz to take the stand, he still allows it to happen. While she is being questioned by both Davis and the prosecutor, Riq panics and tells them to stop when he sees Yaz buckling under the pressure.

Following the episode in the judge’s chambers, Tameika secretly meets with Saxe urging him to convince Riq to take the deal. She argues if they don’t do something now, Riq can become far worse than his father ever was. Tameika, Saxe, and Jenny Sullivan show to Riq’s dorm room with that plea deal Tameika promised she could get him.

Saxe reveals that he can get Yaz back into the foster home she likes, Tameika states that his grandmother will be entered into rehab, and once she completes her stint she can get custody of Yaz. That all sounds good, but Riq quickly turns it down stating like his father, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to beat this case, and the prospect of Yaz having a target on his back after he snitches is something he can’t consider.

Sullivan laughs at his decision, Saxe is dumbfounded and Tameika is once again left looking dumb by Riq. Following the meeting, Saxe links up with his partner MacLean who isn’t happy to hear that Saxe cut a deal behind his back, but since it flopped he’s not that upset. But, the two make a startling discovery when they learn Milgram is consulting Lauren, MacLean pays her a visit to let her know that he’s gonna take great joy in destroying Riq’s ex on the witness stand.

It’s getting extra spicy on these power streets.

Photo: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

‘Power Book: II Ghost’ Recap: Riq Tries To Get His Life Back On Track Without Having To Snitch was originally published on cassiuslife.com

