R&B Heavyweights Eric Bellinger & Sammie Announce Upcoming ‘The Vibes on Vibes Tour’ [Details Inside]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

R&B Heavyweights, Eric Bellinger and Sammie, are ringing in the new year with the announcement of their upcoming tour, The Vibes on Vibes Tour. February brings a month of love and March aims to celebrate women all month long. What better way to celebrate love and ladies than with classic R&B?

The multi-city tour begins Mar. 11, 2022 in Atlanta with stops in several major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and more. Grammy award-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger did not allow the pandemic to stop him from continuing to release hits.

“It’s time to shine on the world,” Bellinger declares.

His lead single “Shine On The World,” finds Bellinger giving himself the motivational pep-talk to break through ceilings.

“You are one of one; if it was us against the world, I know that we’d stand a chance,” he sings, applying it to relationships and the industry. “I’ve always felt like I was worthy. I felt like I had the talent, and had what it takes to get the job done in any room that I set foot in,” Bellinger shares.

Co-headliner Sammie is releasing new music, specifically dedicated to the sensuality of a woman ahead of their highly-anticipated tour. He shares how he connects with Eric Bellinger and why a tour was absolutely necessary to continue spreading their light and energy to the world.

“Over the years I’ve built quite the rapport with Eric Bellinger,” R&B Sensation, Sammie shares. “We embody the same DNA in regards to the genre of R&B. We have our own sound–a light and energy about ourselves that brings the vibes to any atmosphere we step into. It was only right that we take our talents and catalogs on the road together; to deliver something passionate, intimate, up close and personal for the fans to enjoy night in and night out. Good vibes. The “Vibes on Vibes Tour.”

The Vibes On Vibes Tour is an AEG and Live Nation partnership. Spotify pre-sale tickets are available now with the password: vibesonvibes. Venue pre-sales begin Wed, Jan. 12 at 10 am local time through Thurs, Jan. 13 at 11:59 pm local time. The tickets are available to the public on Fri, Jan. 14 at 10 am local time.

Visit the website for more details.

Locations, venues and dates for The Vibes On Vibes Tour can be found below:

3.11 ATLANTA, GA CENTER STAGE

3.12 CHARLOTTE, NC THE UNDERGROUND

3.13 SILVER SPRINGS, MD THE FILLMORE

3.14 PHILADELPHIA, PA THEATER OF LIVING ARTS

3.16 BOSTON, MA BIG NIGHT LIVE

3.17 NEW YORK, NY IRVING PLAZA

3.19 CLEVELAND, OH HOUSE OF BLUES

3.21 DETROIT, MI THE MAJESTIC

3.22 FT WAYNE, IN PIERE’S

3.24 CHICAGO, IL PARK WEST

3.25 ST. LOUIS, MO RED FLAG

3.26 KANSAS CITY, MO THE TRUMAN

3.28 DENVER, CO SUMMIT

3.29 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO THE BLACK SHEEP

3.31 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE DEPOT

4.03 SEATTLE, WA THE SHOWBOX

4.04 PORTLAND, OR HAWTHORNE THEATER

4.06 SACRAMENTO, CA ACE OF SPADES

4.07 SAN FRANCISCO, CA AUGUST HALL

4.08 SAN DIEGO, CA HOUSE OF BLUES

4.09 LOS ANGELES, CA THE VERMONT HOLLYWOOd

4.10 PHOENIX, AZ AURA

4.13 HOUSTON, TX HOUSE OF BLUES

4.14 DALLAS, TX THE ECHO LOUNGE

4.15 AUSTIN,TX EMPIRE GARAGE

4.17 NEW ORLEANS, LA HOUSE OF BLUES

4.19 BIRMINGHAM, AL SATURN

R&B Heavyweights Eric Bellinger & Sammie Announce Upcoming ‘The Vibes on Vibes Tour’ [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: