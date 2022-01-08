Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo returned to RuPaul’s Drag Race yesterday for the season 14 premiere and surprised contestants to give them quite the confidence boost.

“Are my queens in the house?” she asked before welcoming the contestants. “Your life is about to change forever, so just embrace it, soak it up, be a motherf*cking star,” she joked before correcting herself to say, “Oop, I meant a mothertucking star, and show these b*tches who’s boss!”

Check out the clip below.

But while the constants were shook to see the “Rumors” singer in person, we couldn’t get enough of how gorgeous she looked when she walked into the Werk Room! Donning a sequined mini dress with dramatic shoulders, Lizzo showed off her killer curves and thighs as she posed for Instagram ahead of the big premiere. She accessorized the look with dramatic makeup and over-the-top coiled, cuff link earrings that really set her entire look off. But her hair was completely everything, as she rocked zig-zag cornrow braids that led to a full, beautiful afro. The glamourous look completely framed her face and made her look like the perfect addition to the legendary series. “RU-UNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD! I’m back on @rupaulsdragrace TONIGHT! See you there!,” she captioned the photo set ahead of the big debut.

Check it out below.

After the season, premiere, Lizzo then shared a playful video to her IG Grid, still in her sparkly look but this time sitting on the back of a cart as it drove away. “Bye b*tch,” she playfully said in the video before erupting into laughter. Check out the fun video below.

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered yesterday (Jan. 7) and will feature a Candyland-themed season. Catch new episodes on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on VH1.

Lizzo Gives Us Hair Envy On The Season Premiere Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

