The Grammy Awards Postponed Indefinitely

The surge of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to infiltrate all facets of society. The latest to take an L is the music recording industry as the annual Grammy Awards have been postponed.

Variety reports that a rep for the Grammys has confirmed that the annual ceremony that honors the best of the music business has been postponed because of COVID-related considerations. There is no new date as of yet.

The 2022 Grammys were scheduled to go down on Monday, January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. However, with the omicron variant spreading like wildfire, and the fact that it was supposed to be live with an audience in attendance, the entire shindig was getting the side-eye, even if it was a month off.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show,” reads a joint statement from CBS and the Recording Academy release today (January 5). “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Sources tell Variety that if the ceremony does happen, it won’t be until the Spring around April or May. This also throws the question of the venue in the air as it will be difficult to book the Crypto.com Arena under such circumstances, besides Lakers and Clippers games.

Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the Grammy Awards, whenever they do happen.

