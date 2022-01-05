Entertainment News
Grammy Awards Postponed As COVID Cases Surge Across The U.S.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Media Room

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for the end of this month, have now been postponed.

That’s according to The Recording Academy and CBS. The 6th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was supposed to go down on January 31.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” both said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

This comes as the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant sends COVID cases skyrocketing across the U.S.. Omicron now accounts for 95% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the CDC.

No details about a future date have been made available.

Source: NBC News

[caption id="attachment_5184640" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Neil Mockford / Getty[/caption] And the nominations are in. If you’ve listened to popular Hip-Hop over the past year, the list of 2022 Grammy nominees should come as no surprise. In addition to Grammy familiars such as Drake, Kanye West, Nas and J. Cole, newer acts like Baby Keem and Saweetie were also recognized by the record industry. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-V7JiF6oMI CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Jay-Z found his way onto the list as well. His guest appearance with Nas on DMX‘s “Bath Salts” and Kanye’s DONDA album took his stats to a whole new level. The Tidal CEO is now the most nominated artist in grammy history with a grand total of 83 nominations. Of course, success runs in the family. His wife Beyonce set a record herself, when, at the 2021 Grammys Queen Bey became the most-nominated woman and the most-awarded singer in Grammys history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dcb90lbZFyQ STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Next year’s ceremony will also mark a few changes: Earlier this year, the institution announced a decision to stop the secret-committee nominations in its four main categories and created two new awards for Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance. The ceremony is also being produced with an inclusion rider for the first time after expanding its voting pool to include more voters from “traditionally underrepresented groups.” Check out a full list of nominees from the Hip-Hop category below.

