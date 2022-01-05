GOP Ops Running Kanye’s POTUS Campaign Accused of Using Illegal Methods

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another bombshell involving the ill-fated 2020 presidential run of Kanye West has dropped, this time in the form of allegations that Republican insiders on his campaign team used illegal methods to hide their financial movements & involvement.

According to reports, the boast by Ye that both Democratic & Republican consultants were involved in working on his campaign to be president has been undermined as it was discovered that Democratic consulting company Millennial Strategies was being used to funnel money up to $2.7 million to the firm running the campaign, Mercury Public Affairs, which is aligned with former President Donald Trump and other far-right notables. This situation would appear to be a violation of federal transparency laws governing the disclosure of campaign financial budgeting.

“Mercury, which is nominally bipartisan but has far stronger Republican connections—as well as ties to dictatorships —has a troubled past,” the report read. “And they appear to have taken the Kanye 2020 campaign indirectly as a client, in a way that is not apparent in the campaign’s books. As other outlets have noted, Kanye 2020’s federal financial filings do not show a single dollar remitted to Mercury or any of its affiliates.”

Further research into the financial documents by The Daily Beast detailing what the campaign paid out showed that Mercury’s Senior Vice President Ted Anastasiou served as a personal contact to West’s team and brokered a connection between the former President and his company. The report also showed that the history behind the domain names Kanye2020.country and ye20.us were registered by Polixt, a subsidiary of Politech LLC owned by Anastasiou. This information contrasts with what is on the books, which shows that Millennial was the only entity paid for website services, at a total of $206,000.

This news is the latest embarrassment tied to West’s political run, as there is still controversy over a publicist connected to his campaign involved in intimidating a poll worker in Georgia over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

