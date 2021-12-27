Buffalo Bills “Pro-Choice” Unvaxxed WR Cole Beasley Fined $100,000 For COVID-19 Violations

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to being a COVIDIOT, Cole Beasley has been keeping that energy consistent.

Per ESPN, Cole Beasley was fined multiple times for COVID-19 protocol violations. According to the sports network, the fines reached $100,000 sources from the league and union revealed. The knucklehead wide receiver was reportedly slapped with $14,600 by the NFL back in August on the same day league officials were at the team’s facility to go over COVID-19 protocols. According to ESPN, Beasley was spotted not adhering to mandatory protocols for unvaccinated players.

The $14,600 fine was doubled on more than one occasion after Beasley was caught in 4K, not following the rules via video monitoring by the league sources revealed to ESPN. Beasley, who is proudly unvaccinated, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in health and safety protocols. He missed this Sunday’s game against divisional rival New Egland Patriots, but per the agreement reached by the NFLPA, and NFL still received his $261,111 game check. According to ESPN, some owners feel this loophole needs to be revisited in 2022 because they believe unvaccinated players should not be paid if they miss time.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Beasley is still being defiant when getting vaccinated. He claims that he is not “anti-vaccine” but more “pro-choice.” After he was placed in protocols, Beasley wrote on Instagram, “Just to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

Sunday, he followed that up with another post featuring himself smiling, showing off his missing tooth writing in the caption, “Just checking in everybody. I’m still partying! Be back soon. Hate it or love it. Go Bills!”

Beasley’s Bills handled business without him and fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis who is also unvaccinated, beating the New England Patriots 33-21.

