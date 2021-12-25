News
HomeNews

Augusta Fifth-Graders Give Back To Local Shelter For The Holidays

“I feel like God put this on my heart because there are people out there that are less fortunate than we are,” said Jordyn Walker.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Holds Christmas Present Adorned With Juniper and Holly Branches

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

Two fifth-graders from Augusta, Ga. are living proof that you’re never too young to drive impact in your community. Jordan Wilard and Jordyn Walker wanted to ensure children facing hardships had a glimmer of joy this holiday season, so they hand-delivered gifts to a local shelter, WRDW reported.

The youngsters, presidents of their fifth-grade class at Heritage Academy, pledged to pay it forward and support those in need along their campaign trail. The students stayed true to their word. With support from other scholars at their school, they created care packages for children staying at the Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter.

The gift boxes encompassed an assortment of toiletries and clothing items, including toothpaste, scarves and socks. The youngsters at the shelter were also gifted with toys and heartfelt letters. The students began fundraising weeks ago to bring the social good project to fruition.

“I feel like God put this on my heart because there are people out there that are less fortunate than we are,” Jordyn said in a statement, according to the news outlet. Jordan added, “Giving is better than receiving and it’s best for us to give more.”

The Center of Hope provides an array of services for those navigating difficult circumstances including emergency overnight shelter, a community soup kitchen and job training. This isn’t the first time the elementary school students have paid it forward. They’ve led projects in the past where they’ve donated clothing and canned goods.

Efforts like the one led by Wilard and Walker are needed as the poverty rate remains a concerning issue in the city of Augusta. Research shows 23.3 percent of the city’s residents live below the poverty line, which was 43 percent higher than the poverty level across the entire state of Georgia.

SEE ALSO:

Meek Mill, REFORM Alliance Empower Youth Impacted By Criminal Justice System

3 Ways To De-Stress During The Holiday Season

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

Augusta Fifth-Graders Give Back To Local Shelter For The Holidays  was originally published on newsone.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close