Peep The Trailer to ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ [Video]

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially in the record books, Marvel will no doubt be shifting it’s focus to it’s next potential blockbuster film, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and we’ve just gotten our first teaser trailer for it (a Spider-Man: No Way Home post credits scene actually).

Seemingly picking up where No Way Home left off, Doctor Strange sets out to find Scarlett Witch but not to reprimand her for her transgressions in WandaVision, but to ask for her help. After seeing just how fragile the Marvel multiverse was left due to his actions in Spider-Man, Dr. Strange has enlisted the help of Scarlett Witch but to what end, we do not know. Unfortunately for him Baron Mordo is still out and about collecting magic from the unworthy and it seems like the good Doctor is his next target.

To make matters worse, Doctor Strange comes face-to-face with his evil multiverse self, Strange Supreme. To get an understanding of just how bad and powerful this man is now would be a good time to watch Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+ as there’s an entire episode dedicated to explaining his transformation. Aside from the obvious multiverse scenes you’d expect from the trailer given the title, fans get a sneak peak at new characters such as Latin-American superhero America Chavez and the powerful villain, Shuma-Gorath.

We can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer to Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops in May of 2022.

