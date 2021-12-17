GlobalGrind 1st Look: Think A Knife Can Beat A Bullet In This Exclusive Clip From ‘The King’s Man’

It’s that time of year when the options for entertainment are in abundance, but ‘The King’s Man’ is definitely high up on our list to check out this holiday season!

“The King’s Man,” is actually the prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s previous two movies in the “Kingsman” film franchise—“Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” Set in the World War 1 era, ‘The King’s Man’ brings historical villains from Mata Hari to Rasputin to life with larger-than-life personas and Vaughn’s signature style and thrilling action.

“The King’s Man” unfolds the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency through a story that features a collec􏰁on of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions, and the one man who must race against time to stop them.

We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure, which features a training scene with Harris Dickinson, who plays Conrad Oxford and Djimon Hounsou who plays Shola. The two men are engaged in a knife fight that actually results in a few wounds for both of them before Polly, played by Gemma Arterton fires a shot into the air to break up the practice tussle, reminding them the odds of a knife beating a bullet are slim indeed.

Check out the clip below:

We want more already! From what we know about the film, Conrad is playing the son of the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), Shola is the Duke’s bodyguard and Polly also works for the Oxford family. We’re already feeling drawn in to the characters and setting — and there is so much more to this film including real historical elements, the action of battles and war. You already know the fight scenes are going to go crazy.

“The King’s Man” is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. “The King’s Man” is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

“The King’s Man” arrives in theaters Wednesday, December 22.

GlobalGrind 1st Look: Think A Knife Can Beat A Bullet In This Exclusive Clip From ‘The King’s Man’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

