Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Had No Recollection of Lil Mama Crashing Her & Jay-Z’s Viral 2009 VMA’s Performance

Alicia Keys addresses the infamous Lil Mama incident, where she crashes Keys and Jay-Z’s MTV Video Awards performance in recent Drink Champs episode.

The singer sat down with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in the latest episode of Drink Champs to discuss her least favorite topic. Alicia Keys wonders why people are so fixated with this moment, but to the world it was one fans could never forget.

In 2009, Jay-Z performed his hit song “Empire State of Mind” from his 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3, alongside Alicia Keys at the VMA’s. They were interrupted by New York native, Lil Mama, who rushed the stage to crash their performance with a side-by-side moment at the end of the performance. Jay-Z was deeply confused and so were the millions of people watching at the show and at home in front of their televisions.

Alicia Keys spoke to Drink Champs about it, saying she had no recollection of her on the stage. In the original video, Lil Mama is posed next to Jay-Z so maybe it was difficult for Keys to notice the rapper’s interruption. One fan says, “Alicia Keys said she ain’t know Lil Mama was on stage with her and Jay so she didn’t[t notice Mashonda’s role in Swizz earlier life???” The tweet insinuates that Keys often turns a blind eye, as she did when snagging her now husband, Swizz Beatz from his ex-wife Mashonda.

We still have no explanation for Lil Mama hopping on stage in 2009, and it seems like fans aren’t interested anymore. However, Alicia Keys had to clear the air. She reveals that Jay-Z was very upset after the performance, and she didn’t even notice anything had happened. Watch the clip from her Drink Champs interview below.

