Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use Your Support

This Giving Tuesday, there are many organizations fighting for equity and justice for Black people everywhere. Various issues have come to the forefront regarding the multifaceted lives of Black people, including immigration, economic justice, environmental justice and decarceration.

If there’s an issue that you hold close to your heart, an organization is most likely working on your behalf. You can check out a few of them below where you can make your input matter with a donation. Everything from ending cash bail to advocating public policy is represented in the list. The only thing left to do is choose which group will receive your contribution this lovely Giving Tuesday!

Black Lives Matter

“The Black Lives Matter Global Network is a chapter-based, member-led organization whose mission is to build local power and to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

“BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.”

“#FreeBlackMamas is an annual campaign by National Bail Out seeking to raise awareness about the human and financial costs of money bail and emphasize its impact on Black mothers and caregivers. Every year since 2017, we’ve coordinated tactical bailouts nationwide – called #BlackMamasBailOuts – to free Black mamas and caregivers so they can spend Mother’s Day with their families where they belong.”

“BYP100 is a national member-based organization of 18- to 35-year-old activists and organizers creating freedom and justice for all Black people. We do this through building a network focused on transformative leadership development, direct action organizing, advocacy, and political education using a Black queer feminist lens.”

“The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers and corporate partners across to elevate standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.”

“Founded in 1925 and named a National Historic Landmark in 2017, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is one of the world’s leading cultural institutions devoted to the research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences.”

“The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is an organization of journalists, students and media-related professionals that provides quality programs and services to and advocates on behalf of black journalists worldwide.”

“Color of Change leads campaigns that build real power for Black communities. We challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.”

“The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.”

“The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans. LDF also defends the gains and protections won over the past 75 years of civil rights struggle and works to improve the quality and diversity of judicial and executive appointments.”

“Our mission of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is to advance the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public.”

