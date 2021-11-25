A Comprehensive Guide To Buying Black During The Holidays

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Black-owned businesses are a very important aspect of Black culture. They give us jobs, foster products that are geared towards us, and promote entrepreneurship in our communities. But without our support, many Black businesses wouldn’t be able to survive. In this day in age, it might seem difficult to find local Black businesses, but if you have the right tools that daunting task can become much easier.

Tech companies are becoming more aware of the power of the Black dollar and are committing resources to help Black people find Black businesses.

Both Google and Yelp have created tools within their systems that identify local Black businesses for people who might search from them. Some apps allow you to locate Black businesses wherever you are in the country. Black-owned radio stations and Black influencers have all dedicated their time and resources to help you find local Black businesses. Below we break down everything you need to know that will help you find the Black businesses with the Black products you are looking for. Following these simple guidelines and adding these tools to your shopping plans will guarantee you buy Black and also keep the money in your community.

Google Black-Owned Business Badge

Google has created a Black-Owned Business Badge that allows businesses to identify as Black-owned businesses. It’s a way for businesses to show up on Google Maps and Search and interact with current and potential customers online and it’s free. The new feature is a part of the company pledge to support the Black community with “initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions.”

When you want to find a Black company that is certified by Google, open google maps and in the search bar type “Black-owned businesses.” Once google populates businesses for you, look for the Black-owned business badge with an orange circle and a Black heart. This means they claimed their Black-owned business status on google There is also a women-led badge for folks who want to be even more specific about their support for Black businesses.

Yelp Black-Owned Business Tool

Like, Google, Yelp has also created a badge that allows business owners to self-identify as Black-owned businesses. If businesses have opted in you as the consumer will be able to see the business is Black-owned in the “Amenities” section on the websites or “More Info” section in the iOS and Android app. Consumers can also search the phrase “Black-owned businesses” and a gem will appear in the search results of your business page identifying it as a Black-owned business. Yelp also allows companies to order a free window sticker that can be put in their storefront to make identification even easier.

Top Apps To Find Black Businesses

Many different apps can help you find Black businesses, but for the sake of your shopping time, we’ve narrowed it down to just 2 to give you the best advantage of finding the right businesses for you.

Miiriya

Miiriya is an app dedicated to consumers looking to support Black-owned businesses. Designed by Lamine Loco, the app gives the consumer a one-stop shop for all your Black-business products. The word Miiriya is a word from the African language of Bambara/Dioula which means “Thoughts” and “Ideas.” You can find the app in the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play App Store.

WeBuyBlack

WeBuyBlack.com is a website directory dedicated to Black-owned businesses. The site allows business owners to sell their products and consumers to buy them all in one place. The products on the site are all Black-owned and they also cater to Black culture. They also have a blog filled with great content geared toward Black consumers.

Black-Owned Media & Influencers

Media companies like Radio One have dedicated a lot and time and energy to promoting Black businesses. Many of them have directories that are tied directly into the community. Make sure you are listening to Black radio to find deals and businesses you might not have known existed without local radio exposure. Also, look to your favorite Black social media influencers. Some review and test Black products and even have discount codes they promote on their socials.

SEE ALSO:

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Black Intellectual Man

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

A Comprehensive Guide To Buying Black During The Holidays was originally published on newsone.com