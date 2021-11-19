Hip-Hop History Month
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2010s Hip-Hop Songs

Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media

 

Modern-day hip-hop has done a digital dance of sorts, not sticking to one sub-genre and opening the door for anyone to get involved thanks to the internet.

A revolving door of rappers managed to quickly rise to prominence thanks to platforms such as SoundCloud, Vine and Instagram.

Hip-hop has become more assessable, no longer becoming part of pop culture, but becoming pop culture in its entirety.

Celebrate hip-hop’s growth by playing our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

