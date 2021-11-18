Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

During his very controversial interview on Drink Champs, Kanye West took numerous shots at his fellow rap peers throughout the sit-down and one of those caught in the barrage of bullets has decided to respond to something that Ye said that many overlooked at the moment.

A few days ago, Talib Kweli took to Instagram to clap back at Kanye but didn’t necessarily respond to Yeezy admitting that “I never f*cked with” with Talib’s raps, but instead addressed that Kanye revealed he used the “backpacker” community to propel himself to rap stardom even though he never considered himself a backpack rapper.

“I’m sorry to all the backpack community, due to the fact that I was from the streets but I never killed anybody, it was just easier for me to pose like a backpacker but I actually really love street n****s,” Kanye revealed. “I don’t really listen to backpack music like that… I posed like a backpacker,” while bursting into laughter.

It took a minute but Kweli seems to have taken issue with Kanye using the backpack section of the Hip-Hop community and on an IG post called Kanye a “Poser” while throwing up the clip of that revelation though he left out when Ye eventually said “I apologize, once again, to Kweli. I’m sorry I never f*cked with your raps.” Writing in the caption “Real question- since when did we celebrate posers in hip-hop? I don’t even know whether to laugh or be offended anymore,” Talib seems to have a bone to pick with Kanye over his past portrayal of a backpacking rapper.

The man even walked around with Louie V bookbags and everything to complete the look. SMH.

Check out the post below and let us know what you think about Kanye’s revelation and Talib’s response in the comments below.

Talib Kweli Calls Kanye A “Poser” In Response To His ‘Drink Champs’ Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

