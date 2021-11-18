Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara and her adorable children Win Harrison, Sienna Princess and Future Jr. visited the White House to promote Covid-19 youth vaccinations and served us presidential chic in an off white power suit and deep side swoop hairstyle.

Anything Ciara does goes viral, but it was Win Harrison who stole the spotlight when he began crawling behind the beloved artist, stylista, mother and wife at the White House press podium. It was such a relatable moment to see Ci Ci quickly pivot to help him off stage in between her speech.

Ciara’s son Future Jr. got his first vaccination shot. “My son Future actually got vaccinated… what — two days ago, Future?” she shared.

“He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” she added. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well.”

After her speech, Ciara and FLOTUS Jill Biden waved to fans from the White House balcony. She later posted a photo with Jill Biden on Instagram with the caption, “@Flotus, thank you for welcoming my family and I to The @WhiteHouse. It was such an honor to join you to talk about vaccinating our youth. Let’s end this pandemic together #LevelUp.”

Children ages 5-11 and now eligible to receive vaccinations per the FDA. According to the CDC website, “Children ages 5 years and older are able to get an age-appropriate dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara’s Fall Fashion Color Is Brown, And We’ve Got Proof

Ciara Presented Missy Elliott Her ‘Walk Of Fame’ Star In A Custom Leather Jumper

Ciara Serves Presidential Chic In A Power Suit To Promote Covid 19 Vaccinations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: