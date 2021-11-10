Taxxed: The NFL Fines KAaron Rodgers & the Green Bay Packers For COVID Jig

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The National Football League is clamping down on how their teams are moving during the pandemic. They have fined Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

As spotted on The New York Times the all-star quarterback fumbled a big play earlier this summer and now is paying for it. During a question and answer session with local media the Chico, California native was asked if he was vaccinated and he responded “I’m immunized”. His answer was largely received by the public that he was vaccinated but he was not. Where he got in trouble with the league was by attending a Halloween party with fellow teammate Allen Lazard as the NFL prohibits unvaccinated players from gathering outside of team facilities in a group of more than three players.

While the Green Bay Packers chief staff were not aware of the function they failed to notify the NFL after the fact thus the organization was fined too. Additionally, Rodgers has frequently been spotted conducting in-person interviews with media outlets while not wearing a mask. That also violates NFL Covid-19 policy.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy told CNN, “We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy. We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

In a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show Rodgers spoke about his vaccination controversy saying he is “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now”. He has since stated that he takes “full responsibility” for those comments.

