Wendy Williams Gives Update On Health & Return To Show: “Wendy Has To Focus On Wendy”

After recently contracting COVID-19 and going through a mental health battle simultaneously, media maven Wendy Williams has admittedly seen better days in both her life and career.

With millions of fans left wondering if she’ll ever return to her throne at The Wendy Williams Show after a series of recent guest hosts, the titular star herself jumped on Instagram to issue an official statement on when to expect a comeback and, in typical fashion, update the masses on ‘how she’s doin’.’

Although the message wasn’t verbal or in video form, it’s hard not to hear the personality exuding out of Wendy’s message just based on how it was written. While we’re sure fans have been enjoying the likes of Jerry Springer, Sherri Shepherd, and most recently Michael Rapaport as fill-ins in her signature purple chair, it’s clear that no one can truly replace Wendy’s gaudy persona and exaggerated way of delivering celebrity gossip.

Read the full message that Wendy Williams relayed to her fans on the status of her return below, via @wendyshow:

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!

As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.

I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.

Most of all, I want to thank my fans.

I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!

You are everything to me.

I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy.

I love you for watching.”

We pray for Wendy’s speedy recovery, and look forward to hearing a “How You Doinnnn?!” in her signature voice in the very near future. For the fans out there, who’s been your favorite Wendy Show guest host so far? Let us know!

Wendy Williams Gives Update On Health & Return To Show: “Wendy Has To Focus On Wendy” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com