Ciara Shows Off Her ‘Wild Side’

Ciara and Russell Wilson keep showing us why they are our forever couple goals and we’re still manifesting this type of Black love for everybody!

On Saturday (September 25), the singer showed off her “wild side” with her hubby Russell Wilson in tow in her latest TikTok dance video. In the short steamy video, the singer was seen showing off her best dance moves to Normani’s latest hit single with Cardi B, “Wild Side,” and giving us a show to remember.

Staying true to the “wild side” theme, Ci Ci wore a pair of two-toned animal print pants and a black shirt as she danced and twerked in the camera. She then hopped on a chair to give us and her hubby a better view. It was then that her 32-year-old hubby made his short, silly cameo, first looking at his wife and then back at the camera to assure us that’s exactly what he likes to see.

Ciara posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “I love his wild side,” before adding a few sultry emojis and tagging her husband.

Check out the video below.

And Russell wasn’t the only one who approved of Ciara’s dance moves, as Twitter users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the steamy video as well. “Russell Wilson has won the ultimate trophy Ciara,” one fan Tweeted. “Towards the end where Russ comes in he’s like yeah that’s all me way to play a smooth russ.”

While another tweeted, “Russell Wilson and Ciara are really my fav celebrity couple.”

We’re sure that Ciara’s latest dance to Normani’s song will spark more TikTok dances to the Billboard charted hit, and we can’t wait to see what comes next!

