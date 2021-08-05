Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Has Big Sean discovered a way to grow well past puberty?

Big Sean might want to change his name to Bigger Sean following his latest claim. The Detroit rapper claimed in his Instagram Stories that he grew 2 inches thanks to visits to the chiropractor.

The “Blessings” crafter wrote over a video featuring himself and his boy Ronnie whom he said is 5-foot-10, “How da f–k I grow 2 inches?” “Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight spine that’s how.”

“N—-s try to hate on me like I’m five-six,” he continued. “No, for real, I probably grew like a couple of inches.”

Interesting.

So does visiting a chiropractor really help you grow? Sadly no. Page Six reports that according to the experts at The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness Center, “actually make you a few inches taller,” but that patients “can notice a change in your height after a few sessions.”

“The secret lies in the spinal adjustment and posture changes that occur with chiropractic care,” according to The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness Center.

Commenters have been calling Sean’s revelation nothing but straight cap. One commenter wrote, “It’s your hair and your sneakers dog. Calm down lil fella.”

Another commentator added, “That fact that he even posted this shows how insecure he is bout it. No one cares.”

Lol, welp.

Big Season is still winning in life regardless of his height for very obvious reasons *coughs* Jhene Aiko.

—

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Oh Word?: 5’8″ Rapper Big Sean Claims Chiropractor Visit Helped Him Grow 2 Inches was originally published on hiphopwired.com