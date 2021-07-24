Gabrielle Union Embraces Her Natural Curly Locs After The Big Chop

So, Gabrielle Union did a thing. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her latest look: a new short and naturally curly hairstyle, courtesy of her big chop, and we’re obsessed!
“So, I did a thing,” the wife and mother wrote as the caption to her IG carousel debuting her new look. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost,” she added, “but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.” She then went on to admit that while the new look is different and foreign to her, she still loves the “new new.” And we do too!
Check out Gab’s new look below!
Gab’s fans and friends took to her IG comments to praise the new look, leaving a plethora of emojis to show their admiration. “Ooooo baby I love this,” La La Anthony commented while Regina Hall left a series of heart-eye emojis underneath the photo set, a notion we can all agree with.
This isn’t the first time the “L.A.’s Finest” star has spoken so candidly about her natural hair journey. Earlier this year, she spoke to People about how the stigmas surrounding Black hair severely impacted how she saw herself as a child. “When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair],” she explained. “I wasted so much of my youth in my twenties, thirties and certainly my teens wanting to be someone else. I was inundated with images and messages saying, ‘You’re just not as pretty as so-and-so.’”
And, thanks to Gabrielle, now little Black girls can see someone who has the “it factor” in the media that’s as Black and beautiful as they are.
