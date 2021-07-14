Richard Sherman Arrested & Denied Bail Following “Burglary Domestic Violence” Charge In Seattle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

He may be a free agent, but Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman is currently locked behind bars in a jail cell after being charged with burglary domestic violence in Seattle earlier today.

ESPN clocks Sherman’s arrest time at 6:08 AM, and he’s currently being housed at Seattle’s King County Correctional Facility after being denied bail as well. Details are still very scarce, but he better hope the burglary domestic violence charge doesn’t go all the way; that’s a felony in Washington state, and carries a pretty lengthy prison sentence if he ends up getting convicted. It makes no sense debating whether he’s innocent or guilty at the moment, so it’s best to just wait for the full details to come in before passing any judgement.

This could be a huge loss to the professional football world if he’s actually found guilty of the offense. Richard Sherman is considered to be one of the best players of his generation, not only helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII back in 2014 but also appearing in five Pro Bowls and even expected to be inducted as a future Hall Of Famer by many who are familiar with his unmatchable skills on the field. Still, we can all agree these charges are very serious if true, and no one should be treated as if they’re above the law. We just hope the truth comes to light and hopefully this is just a major misunderstanding.

We’ll keep you all updated as more information comes in about the burglary domestic violence charge against Richard Sherman, but for now just keep yourselves fully informed and try not to pass judgement on anyone just yet based solely off surface level reports.

