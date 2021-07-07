‘Forrest Gump’ Was Released 27 Years Ago Today: Discover 5 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Film

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks was released on this day July 6, 1994. For 27 years, Forrest Gump has provided outstanding cinema for its fans across the world to enjoy. The film went on to receive a number of accolades from the Academy. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film won Best Director, Best Picture, Hanks received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing at the 67th Academy Awards.

The movie received an outpour of love from the film community being nominated for seven Golden Globes and winning three of them: Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Best Director in a Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture in a Drama. In addition to the multiple awards and nominations, the film has been recognized by the American Film Institute on several of its lists like the 100 Years… 100 Movie Quotes, where the film is ranked in the 40 spot.

“Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Each line from Forrest Gump is memorable and continues to resonate with film lovers creating a permanent imprint.

The drama’s impact has become a national treasure at this point. In December 2011, Forrest Gump was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry. The Registry notes that the film was “honored for its technological innovations (the digital insertion of Gump seamlessly into vintage archival footage), its resonance within the culture that has elevated Gump (and what he represents in terms of American innocence) to the status of folk hero, and its attempt to engage both playfully and seriously with contentious aspects of the era’s traumatic history.”

Fans of the film, like myself, have probably watched it a dozen times, but there are still many relevant themes to explore. There is also a world of behind-the-scenes facts about the movie most fans don’t know. We will happily take you through a few behind-the-scenes moments you have yet to discover.

