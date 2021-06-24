TikTok Clip Shows White Woman Pull A Gun On Black Girls In Shopping Mall

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A TikTok user in Washington filmed a confrontation between an unidentified white woman and a group of black girls that nearly ended in violence.

The incident took place at Vancouver’s Westfield Mall, where the woman can be seen arguing with the teens outside a Lids hat store. The face-off escalated into a shouting match, at which point the woman brandished a gun, holding it sideways as she pointed it at the group of girls.

The video has amassed more than 9M views and likes on the popular social media platform. During the short clip, mall security can be seen attempting to calm down the heated exchange. They were unable to take possession of the gun, but luckily, no one was injured.

Another angle of the argument was shared on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department told Newsweek that the woman’s firearm was determined to be unloaded during the incident and confirmed both parties walked away unharmed.

