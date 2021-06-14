Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This summer is expected to be all sorts of fun now that we’re out of the trenches of coronavirus for the most part — still wear those masks though, people! We’re sure it’ll be universally lit throughout majority of the nation, but our friends over at WalletHub went a step further and actually did the research to literally find out what states in America are the most fun in 2021.

The personal-finance website came up with tons of interesting facts in their report, which was comprised using 26 key metrics (movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita, etc.) to compare the 50 states.

Take a look at the official top 20 list below, arranged from most fun to, well, still fun just not *as* fun as the top states:

1. California

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Colorado

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Minnesota

10. Pennsylvania

11. Oregon

12. Louisiana

13. Ohio

14. Missouri

15. Wisconsin

16. Arizona

17. Maryland

18. North Carolina

19. Michigan

20. Hawaii

See you state? Wondering why yours isn’t number one? Well, Californians are at the tippy top of the list because of a few factors, including having the most movie theaters per square root of population and the most restaurants per square root of population. While Texas didn’t crack the top 5, it was able to make top 10 due in some part to having the most amusement parks per square root of population. Don’t feel discouraged if your state didn’t make the top 20, though; Massachusetts, based off having the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, proves that money might just buy happiness in some instances.

Take a look at WalletHub’s breakdown of 2021’s most fun states in America in the video below, and let us know how you and your city will be enjoying the upcoming summer season:

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

