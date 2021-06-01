Bingeworthy: Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In June 2021

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Outside is finally opening up again…for those who’ve successfully gotten their vaccines.

But, if you’ve noticed, apps that are essential to enjoying your social life, like Uber and Airbnb, are way more expensive than we remember them to back in 2019, so Netflix is still your best friend.

So, if you’ve gotten more comfortable with staying inside or are trying to stack your paper, Netflix and Chilling in 2021 can still be your vibe. But before you make those plans, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of titles that are leaving the service in June and what’s arriving.

Some of the gems leaving the platform include the entire Back To The Future Trilogy and Scarface. But don’t worry, other classics are taking their place like Cradle 2 The Grave, The Big Lebowski, and Love Jones. Peep the entire list below to see if any of your favorite –or titles you’ve been meaning to watch– will be making their appearance.

Leaving Netflix In June 2021

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

Coming To Netflix In June 2021

June 1 Abduction The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 American Outlaws Bad Teacher The Best Man The Big Lebowski Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play Cradle 2 the Grave Flipped Fools Rush In Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3 I Am Sam Love Jones Million Dollar Baby Ninja Assassin Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen Stand by Me Starsky & Hutch Streets of Fire Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme Swordfish The Wedding Guest What Women Want The Wind June 2 Alone: Season 7 Carnaval Kim’s Convenience: Season 5 2 Hearts June 3 Alan Saldaña: Locked Up Creator’s File: GOLD Dancing Queens Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 Summertime: Season 2 June 4 Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet Feel Good: Season 2 Sweet Tooth Trippin’ with the Kandasamys Xtreme June 5 Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats June 7 Vampire Academy June 9 Awake Fresh, Fried & Crispy L.A.’s Finest: Season 2 Tragic Jungle June 10 Camellia Sisters Locombianos A Haunted House 2 June 11 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 Lupin: Part 2 Skater Girl Trese Wish Dragon June 13 The Devil Below Picture a Scientist June 14 Elite Short Stories June 15 FTA Let’s Eat Life of Crime Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 Sir! No Sir! Unwind Your Mind Workin’ Moms: Season 5 June 16 Lowriders Penguin Town Silver Skates June 17 Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens Black Summer: Season 2 The Gift: Season 3 Hospital Playlist: Season 2 Katla Silver Linings Playbook June 18 Elite: Season 4 Fatherhood A Family Jagame Thandhiram The Rational Life So Not Worth It The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals June 19 Nevertheless June 22 This Is Pop June 23 Good on Paper The House of Flowers: The Movie Murder by the Coast Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 June 24 Godzilla Singular Point Jiva! The Naked Director: Season 2 The Seventh Day Sisters on Track June 25 The A List: Season 2 The Ice Road Sex/Life Ray June 26 Wonder Boy June 28 Killing Them Softly The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement June 29 StarBeam: Season 4 June 30 America: The Motion Picture Lying and Stealing Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Bingeworthy: Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In June 2021 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

