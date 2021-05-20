Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama Beach

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured, it is in safe hands. Police in Alabama say beachgoers stumbled across the 66 pounds of cocaine, wrapped in bundles, during a Monday night outing along the shore.
The massive find has a street value of $1.2 million, according to authorities.
RELATED: Chico DeBarge Caught With Drugs, Impersonated His Brother
Surprisingly, drugs washing up on the Gulf Coast isn’t all that rare: Local police said lost cocaine floats into their area about once a year – but they’ve never come across this much at one time.
The find was reportedly handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and will will undergo tests in a laboratory to see if any other drugs are present. So far, no one has come forward to claim the misplaced cocaine, and Gulf Shores public information officer Sgt. Jason Woodruff says it is unlikely they will ever find the source.
“Unfortunately, we do not,” Woodruff said when asked if police have any leads on the drugs’ origins. “Almost too many scenarios to even try to speculate. This may happen once every year, but we rarely get many answers.”
Following the find, area police kept lookout on the beach in case any more drugs happened to wash ashore.
The Latest:
- Maury Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Nick Cannon Allegedly Getting A ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Model Pregnant
- Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy By Rape At 19 Revelation Proves #MeToo Has Only Begun To Hit The Music Industry
- White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
- Two Boko Haram Kidnap Survivors Defy The Odds And Graduate College
- Richmond Gets One Step Closer To Making Nation’s First Black-Owned Casino A Reality
- Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
- Police Say Man Confronted Lil Reese Over Stolen SUV In Recent Shooting
- Netflix’s ‘Zero’ Cast Sat Down To Discuss Black Italian Representation In Media
- Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama Beach
- Disney+ Will Give Penny Proud A Gay Bestie & Introduce Same-Sex Dads On ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot
Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon
Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon
1. OutkastSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Tupac ShakurSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. DrakeSource:Youtube 3 of 10
4. The Fugees4 of 10
5. Public Enemy5 of 10
6. The MigosSource:z1079 6 of 10
7. Stevie Wonder7 of 10
8. Foxy Brown8 of 10
9. Method Man & RedmanSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. The Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 10 of 10
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama Beach was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com