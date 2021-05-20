Cold World: Twitter Trolls J. Cole For Airball, Zero Points In 2nd Pro Basketball Game

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While J. Cole’s latest album, The Off-Season, earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, the mean streets of social media have been far less kind to his turn as a professional basketball player. The 36-year-old rapper has two games under his belt as part of the Patriots of Rwanda, and the stats from his latest matchup have led way to heavy online trolling.

Cole ended his last game with zero points, zero assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block. Call it a bad case of nerves, or perhaps just a bad day on the court, but it was likely not the finish Cole was hoping for.

Of course, once footage of Cole’s second game landed on Twitter, the roasting began immediately.

Despite the online teasing, Cole still has many supporters. One of which is NBA star Russell Westbrook.

“I know J. Cole can play. That’s what I do know,” Westbrook said when asked for his thoughts on Cole’s hoop dreams.

As for the rapper’s music, Westbrook revealed that he is a big fan and ranked him as one of the best to ever do it.

“I haven’t fully listened to [The Off–Season] thoroughly but J. Cole, I’m a huge fan of his music and a huge fan of him as a person more than anything. He’s one of the greats.” Russ continued, “To be able to be mentioned on songs and be thought of, is you know something as a kid you always think about and hoping that you get named in a song so to be able to have that, especially on this album is pretty cool.”

Cole is one of three import players that are not Rwandan nationals and has the position of shooting guard with the team. During his first game with the team, his stat line saw him finish with three points, three rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes of play.

J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From 'The Off-Season' 15 photos Launch gallery J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From 'The Off-Season' 1. “I be stayin’ out the way, but if the beef do come around/ Could put a M right on your head, you Luigi brother now.” 1 of 15 2. “Envy keep yo pockets empty, so just focus on you/ If you broke and clownin a millionaire, the joke is on you.” 2 of 15 3. “Some [fights] broken up too quick to call it/ My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who woulda thought it.” 3 of 15 4. “All we believe in is homicide/ I got a good heart, so I send teddybears every time we make they mamas cry.” 4 of 15 5. “Check out my projects, like them workers that Section 8 appoints/ And you’ll see how ‘i’ flip like exclamation points.” 5 of 15 6. “I punch a timesheet? Not no mo’/Cause my assigned seat is a throne.” 6 of 15 7. “A problem with me is like the BET Hip Hop Awards/ I’m startin to see you n----s don’t want it.” 7 of 15 8. “These n----s say that they killas, they lyin/ Only thing I see yall killin is time.” 8 of 15 9. “When I’m in love, I love heavenly/ If you betray me, you dead to me/ I disrespect you, respectfully.” 9 of 15 10. “I’m bleedin from fightin my demons head up/ When I get defeated, believe I get up.” 10 of 15 11. “I can’t reach up too high, evidently/ Never see ‘em when drivin’ a Bentley/ I can’t be out here moppin’ up Wendy’s.” 11 of 15 12. “Make a few thousand dollars stack with every hour pass/ I catch you playin’ inside my lane, and I’mma foul yo ass.” 12 of 15 13. “I stopped creepin six years ago/ Fun f-----n them hoe’s until you realize, you IS the hoe.” 13 of 15 14. “If I said I was the toughest growin’ up, I would be lyin/ I had a fear of gettin punched while everybody eyein/ Add to that, a constant fear of dyin.” 14 of 15 15. “I dibble-dabble in a few religions/ My homie constantly tellin’ me bout Quran.. puttin’ me on.” 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From ‘The Off-Season’ J. Cole Is Back: 15 Hottest Bars From 'The Off-Season' [caption id="attachment_4785656" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Live Nation / Live Nation[/caption] The wait is over. The Off-Season is here and it definitely doesn't disappoint. You like deep, moody Cole? He's here. Prefer Cole on his 90s rap ish? You got it. Wanna hear him take aim at other artists, whether directly or indirectly? He does some of that, too. || RELATED: J. Cole Silences Doubters With Very 1st L.A. Leakers Freestyle || || RELATED: J. Cole Reveals He Would Be “Super Comfortable” Quitting Rap || A lone wolf in his own right, Cole recently confessed that he didn't want to look back at his career and wish he'd taken the opportunity to work with more artists. Keeping that in mind, the album kicks off with an unexpected, but always welcomed, guest: Cam'ron. The unlisted features continue the further we dive into the album - but this isn't a review - you're here for bars. So without further ado, here are 15 of the hottest quotables from The Off-Season.

Cold World: Twitter Trolls J. Cole For Airball, Zero Points In 2nd Pro Basketball Game was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com