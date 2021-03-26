Entertainment News
Actor and Poet Craig muMs Grant Has Passed Away

A legend, gone way too soon.

Sad news in the Hip-Hop creative world today (March 25). Renowned actor and poet Craig muMs Grant has passed away.

A number of the talented New York City native’s contemporaries, including The Real World star, writer, and activist, Kevin Powell took to social media to confirm muMs’ death.

muMs aka muMs the Schemer is probably most known for his portrayal of Arnold “Poet” Jackson in the acclaimed HBO series Oz in the late ’90s and early aughts. But muMs first gained props for his dexterity with words coming up in NYC’s slam poetry and spoken word scene in the mid-90s and was featured in the 1998 documentary called SlamNation as part of the Nuyorican Poetry Slam team. He was also featured in HBO’s Def Poetry Jam series.

Through the years, muMs kept stacking up acting credits, you may have noticed him as Squabbles in Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix as well Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It series or Hightown on Starz. muM’s one-man show, A Sucker EMCEE, which detailed his coming of age in The Bronx, also received critical acclaim.

Reportedly muMs passed away on Wednesday, March 24, while he was filming at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta—All The Queens Men per the Hollywood Reporter, who confirmed his passing with his press rep, Pam Ellis-Evenas of the Ellis Talent Group. At this time no cause of death has been revealed.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of one of the most genuine, caring, loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing,” said the agency in a statement. “Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man.”

Rest in power Craig muMs Grant.

This story is developing. 

