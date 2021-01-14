U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video Games Consoles From The Mail

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.

A U.S. Postal Service supervisor was sentenced in a case involving the theft of video game consoles back in the spring of 2020, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday (Jan.13).

Derby, Connecticut native Zoheb A. Deura, 34, was slapped with a $20,000 fine and three years probation, and nine months of home confinement. Deura pleaded guilty back in October to stealing numerous packages between February and April 2020. According to Polygon, he took “PlayStation and Nintendo gaming devices,” as well as an Apple iPhone and a computer.

Consoles, smartphones, and computers are not the only thing he acquired via the five-finger discount. Deura also lifted packages containing shoes and clothing. After the Postal Service’s Inspector General’s investigation was completed, Duera copped to his crimes and officially pleaded guilty to embezzlement of mail by a Postal Service employee on October 21, 2020.

Duera’s thievery occurred before the arrival of Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X. Still, this news will have many screaming “I told you so” when it comes to making complaints about their consoles and other packages being stolen in the mail. In the U.K., there have been multiple accounts of people receiving their PS5 orders from Amazon only to find out their consoles have been replaced with items they did not order like appliances, cat food, and other ridiculous junk.

The company did start an investigation into the claims.

The exact same thing happened to me, I got a George Foreman grill!

Looked like the box had been opened at some point aswell.

Now I can't get a replacement because there is no stock anywhere in the UK even though I pre-ordered it 2 months in advance! pic.twitter.com/Cmg3BzVhvg — Sam Felts (@Sam_Felts) November 20, 2020

Use this story as a stark reminder to stay on top of your orders.

—

Photo: Boston Globe / Getty

