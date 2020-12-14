Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby Stroller For The Holidays

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy is flossing serious style and he’s not even a year old. The newly married, first-time mother took to Instagram to thank luxury retailer Fendi for gifting her their logo stroller, baby bags, blankets, baby clothes, and more.

In her post she wrote, “@silviaventurinifendi @fendi just so happens that I already had the exact same stroller. it’s my fave. Love you, Silvia. Thank you for everything #FendiPrintsOnMySonToo ”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That’s one fresh baby!

Nicki Minaj and Fendi have a long-lasting, fruitful relationship. Back in 2019, both brands collaborated on a 127 piece ready-to-wear capsule collection which included swimwear, handbags, sunglasses, and footwear. It was the rapper’s love for the luxury brand that birthed the partnership.

“I made a song called ‘Chun Li’ and I said ‘Fendi prints on,’” Nicki said in an interview with Vogue. “I asked to use Fendi on the cover art and they were all with it. I had already shot with Karl Lagerfeld and he was someone that I always loved so much, and when I realized that he liked me, it just warmed my heart because I was so obsessed with him. So, they gave me permission to use Fendi.”

The rest was pretty much history. Fendi acknowledged that her mentioning their brand increased sales. A collaboration between the two made so much sense at that point. “Fendi then brought me out to Milan and said, ‘When your song came out, the clothes that had the actual Fendi prints on started selling more.’ I respected them so much for telling me that; we all know how hip-hop influences fashion, but a lot of times, we don’t get that credit, so I fell in love with them for saying that.”

Fast forward to more than 1 year later. Fendi gifted Nicki with a bossed up stroller and a bunch of goodies for her baby. Nicki hasn’t given us a glimpse of her son, but I’m almost positive our first look may feature him in some Fendi gear.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby Stroller For The Holidays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com