5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since.

Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on her mind.

When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously.

Now, at the age of 38, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 6 American Music Awards, 12 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 30 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Last year, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty and this year they welcomed their first child.

We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, she’s a mother, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 38th birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 times Nicki served us lewks on a platter.

NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016

Nicki Minaj dazzled at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards clad in a sheer, cobalt blue Bao Tranchi gown with long sleeves and cutout detailing. This look landed Nicki on just about every best-dressed list that night.

NICKI MINAJ AND RICCARDO TISCI AT FASHION GROUP INTERNATIONAL’S NIGHT OF THE STARS, 2016

Nicki Minaj posed alongside Riccardo Tisci at Fashion Group International’s 2016 Night of Stars event back in 2016. The rapper looked sexy and chic in a black lacy Givenchy dress from the brand’s Fall 2016 Couture collection.

NICKI MINAJ AT 14TH ANNUAL CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND AWARDS, 2017

Nicki Minaj showed off her curves at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards clad in black Alexander Wang playsuit. The curvaceous Barbie gave us an eye full! Her low-cut top framed her chest while the boy shorts-style bottoms showed off her legs.

NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS PARTY, 2018

Nicki Minaj did not come to play at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party in 2018. She gave high-fashion lewks in a tiger print, strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown with a high-low hem and a dramatic train. Give them drama, Nicki! She committed to the look with a blonde wig that had brown and caramel colored highlights.

NICKI MINAJ AT THE MARC JACOBS RUNWAY SHOW, 2020

The evolution is real. Nicki Minaj gave us an effortless, stylish look as she headed to Marc Jacobs’ 2020 runway show in a floral dress by the brand. She partnered the look with camel colored knee-high boots, a matching purse, and oversized sunglasses. This isn’t just a look, sis has a dope vibe going!

