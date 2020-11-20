Don’t look now, haters, but Megan Thee Stallion‘s winning streak continues as her Fashion Nova collection has become a huge hit and made bank in just one day since its debut.

With the Twitterverse rejoicing in the release of her debut album, Good News, Megan’s also celebrating the great news that her Fashion Nova line has already grossed a cool $1.2 million in the first 24 hours of its release. TMZ is reporting that the collection. which consists of jeans, bodysuits and even chic matching pet wear, has been flying off the digital shelves as women across the board are supporting the “Hot Girl Coach” in her new endeavor.

The hottest female rapper in the game this side of Cardi B expressed her excitement behind the line’s creation.

“Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love,” said Meg via a press statement. “Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now.”

Given the traumatic experience that Megan’s been forced to deal with in recent months, we’re glad to see that she’s once again enjoying the fruits of her labor and basking in the success that she’s earned.

Did you pick up some of Megan fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank in 24 Hours was originally published on hiphopwired.com

