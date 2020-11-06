Is Offset ready to make the move from the rap scene to the big screen?

It certainly seems that way as according to Vulture one-third of the Migos has reportedly landed himself a role in the upcoming feature film American Sole and will star opposite the likes of Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Camila Mendes. To make his Hollywood deal sweeter, Offset will also get to executive-produce and select the soundtrack to the film which will be produced through Kevin Hart’s HartBeat production company.

As you can tell from the title of the film, the movie will revolve around sneakers and the big business reselling has become out here in these streets. But as many a sneakerhead has learned, the reselling business is a cold one which has left many a feet dealing with frostbite.

According to the report the film will be written and directed by Ian Edelman, stars Davidson and Jackson as two friends drowning in college debt who “use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream.” Of course, as all good things do, their scheme goes terribly awry when “their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out.”

Offset will reportedly play a computer engineer “who becomes critical to the storyline.”

Sounds interesting already.

No word yet on when the film will drop or if it’ll be a straight to streaming affair, but regardless we’re willing to bet many a sneaker aficionado will be checking it out just to peep which grails will be featured in the film. Our money’s on a gang of Jordans, Yeezys, and probably some Off-Whites.

Will you be checking for American Sole when it drops? Let us know in the comments section below.

Offset To Co-Star In Upcoming Pete Davidson Film ‘American Sole’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

