14 CBD Products On Sale For 4/20

In cannabis culture, 4/20 is the holy grail of holidays. With the world currently on “stay at home” orders, there are more than enough reasons to partake in marijuana-based activities on this beloved day.

Cannabis contains many chemical compounds, one of which is cannabidiol. Whereas THC, is the compound in the cannabis plant that has psychoactive properties, cannabidiol is nonpsychoactive. But it is rich in antinflammatory agents and has been proven to help with anxiety and stress relief.

With COVID-19 leaving many without jobs and homebound allowing room for depression, fear, worry, and every other emotion CBD might be . While you might be strapped for cash, here are a few different cannabis-infused items on-sale this holiday. Shipping and processing timelines might be delayed, but 4/20 (April 2020) is technically all-month long this year, so enjoy from here on out. Please do so responsibly.

Moisturize and nourish your face CBD-rich moisturizer featuring a blend of essential oils including macadamia, arnica and jojoba from cEVAd by model and Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Eva Marcille. The cream is $59, but cEVAd is offering 25% off of full-priced orders with the code CEVADCBD.

Simply Pure

Simply Pure is a black-black-owned cannabis farm and dispensary in Denver. The establishment sells vegan edibles, flowers, vapes, and more. A purchase over $35 from their online CBD shop ships for free. Plus they’ve got incredible deals on edibles.

@DixieBrands 25% OFF ALL Dixie Edibles All Month! Elixirs, Bursts Taffy, Gummies! #420allmonth #Denver Open Daily 11am-7pm Social Distance in store or order online! #incredibles Edibles 25% OFF ALL Month; INCREDIBLES chocolate, mintstarts, wellness products! #cleandispensary — Simply Pure (@SimplyPureMJ) April 4, 2020

Apothecarry

Store your cannabis in a swanky case from Black-run luxury company Apothecarry. Currently, customers can receive $50 Off original cases when they use the code “WashYourHands” during checkout.

The luxe cannabis company also promises to have more incredible deals announced on 4/20, so be sure to check out their website.

PureKana

Topical CBD Ointment is on-sale at PureKana for $80 (reg. $84). Topicals are applied directly to areas on the outside of the body where there ma be pain. Perfect for any after work soreness.

Medterra

If you have trouble sleeping Medterra carries CBD-infused melatonin for a good night’s rest. Currently, the site is offering 15% off your first order.

They also carry special CBD-treats for your four-legged friends. Pet tinctures are crafted with CBD, infused with organic MCT (Coconut derived) oil and comes in unflavored, beef, and chicken options for $20.

Also, if you’re a healthcare worker, they’re offering free tinctures to help overworked medical staff relax whenever possible.

Lulu’s Chocolate

CBD Chocolates are both sweet and relaxing. Join Lulu’s Chocolate’s mailing list and save 15% on your next order. Their chocolates are raw, vegan, and organic, as well as, THC Free. A single bar is $14 and a case of 12 is $154.

CBDistillery

Keep your lips from getting chapped and maintain your zen with CBD chapstick on sale for $6 (reg. $9) at CBDistillery.

If you’re planning on whipping up your own edibles, CBDistillery also sells CBD powder-High Purity CBDelicious Formulation Powder From Hemp. As the site explains, you can enjoy adding your high-quality hemp-derived CBD to dips, baked goods, and even your morning coffee! The online store is also offering a 10% discount on your first order when you sign up for their mailing list. Conditions do apply.

Royal CBD

CBD Roll-on Gel makes taking care of aches and pains a breeze. Royal CBD’s is $59 (reg. $79).

They’re also selling a rub-on salve CBD-infused cream designed to provide a gentle warming sensation to your sore muscles and joints for $74 (reg. $99). The site is currently providing free shipping.

Fleur Marché

Foria’s “Awaken” CBD-infused massage oil is specially crafted to enhance sensation and pleasure while decreasing dryness and discomfort is normally $48 and their oil-based lubricant “Intimacy Lubricant” is $50, but they’re both 20% off at Fleur Marché when you use the code FOUR20 at checkout.

Happy 4/20!

