President Donald Trump has highly considered removing social distancing within the next upcoming weeks to have people get back to their regular routine. As there has not been any indication that the Coronavirus is easing up, the people went straight to Twitter and started a #NotDying4WallStreet campaign to back fire Trumps request of dropping social distancing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

These requests from the president is to save the economy from tanking (but also in the process risking everyones safety). In fact, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick piggy backed off of Trumps comments and said even the grandparents would be willing to put their lives at risk to prevent the economy from tanking.

RELATED: Cardi B and Idris Elba Exchange Words About Celebrity Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

RELATED: Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to Condom Shortage During Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: New Orleans Rapper Dies After Coronavirus Infection

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back To Work was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Related