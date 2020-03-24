Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Was Writing Tell-All About Fighter’s Alleged Abuse Before Her Death
Posted March 24, 2020
Floyd Mayweather’s ex girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris was reportedly writing a book detailing the fighter’s alleged abuse before her death.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Earlier this month, Harris was found dead in the front seat of her car. The outlet reports Harris’ friend provided them with excerpts of the memoir. Harris reportedly wrote how Mayweather “almost killed” her during one incident in front of their children.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
She accused him of defaming her by lying about his domestic violence in an interview with Katie Couric. The two were scheduled to go to trial on December 7.
Harris’ cause of death is unknown with no drugs or suicide note found at the scene. A toxicology will most likely provide more answers.
Mayweather posted a tribute to Harris following her death captioned, “My Baby.”
Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes
Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes
1. Terrence Howard sued his ex Michelle Ghent1 of 10
2. Nick Cannon reportedly sued Mariah Carey2 of 10
3. Iggy Azalea sued Hefe Wine3 of 10
4. Nicki Minaj sued her ex boyfriend Safaree4 of 10
5. 5. Damon Dash sued his ex Rachel Roy5 of 10
6. Ciara sued her ex fiance Future6 of 10
7. Master P was sued by his ex wife Sonya Miller7 of 10
8. Teairra Mari sued her ex boyfriend 50 Cent8 of 10
9. Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife9 of 10
10. Josie Harris sued her ex Floyd Mayweather10 of 10
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Was Writing Tell-All About Fighter’s Alleged Abuse Before Her Death was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Related
Posted March 24, 2020