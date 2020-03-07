Kendrick Lamar Announces New Media Company pgLang

Kendrick Lamar has scrubbed his Instagram account and started fresh, but not for a new album—at the moment. Instead, the Compton rapper has announced the launch of pgLang, his new media company.

There are a few posts on K. Dot’s social so far, with captions that point to pg-Lang.com. The site features a statement that reads, “pgLang is multilingual. Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts – because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of stories across.”

It continues, “Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious.”

There’s also merch for sale in the form of a tee, longsleeve tee and hoodie.

Also included is a short film that serves as a visual mission statement that was written and directed by Dave Free, who along with Kendrick Lamar also serves as its executive producer. Besides Kendrick, it also stars Baby Keem, Yara Shahidi and Jorja Smith.

More of the statement reads, “Putting round pegs though square holes is not a process, but we embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger. pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.”

Surely there will be more intel to follow.

Whenever Kendrick does get around to dropping a new project, you can bet the visuals and storytelling will be stunning.

