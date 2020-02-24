CLOSE
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Money Is The Number 2 Reason Why Couples Separate

Did you know that the number 2 reason for couples separating is money issues? Even though there isn’t one exact answer that can work for all couples, the important part is to have the conversation about finances.

Jini Thornton joins the show to share some tips about the important things that should be discussed regarding finances and being in a relationship!

