Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live]

Thousands of people will fill up the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Join the millions of people in honoring Bryant and his daughter, who died in a helicopter accident in Late January at 1pm ET via the stream above.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

READ ALSO: Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter

No official guest list or speakers gave been announced but you can expect greats from around the sports world and more to be in attendance to share stories about Bryant, his playing days, his family life and his impact.

