Almost two months after his passing, the cause of death for Juice WRLD has officially been revealed—and as many suspected, drug use was involved.

Entertainment Weekly reports, the official toxicology report has determined that the 21-year-old Juice WRLD died of an accidental drug overdose of oxycodone and codeine, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. In a statement about the toxicology report, it read, “The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The manner of death is accident.”

Juice WRLD died on December 8th, after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, he remained conscious while en route to a local hospital, however he was pronounced dead shortly after. The following day, the medical examiner’s office stated that the cause of death was still pending, stating “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death. The cause and manner of death are pending at this time.”

Following his death, reports surfaced that the private jet he was on contained 70 pounds of marijuana and a bottle codeine cough syrup. Juice WRLD’s friends, who were on the plane, stated that the he repeatedly took the drug Percocet, and had been taking additional pills shortly before his fatal seizure.

Juice WRLD’s mother previously addressed his addiction issues:

“As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Juice WRLD’s Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: