Main Character Revealed of ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel

It’s been over a decade since the release of the last Hunger Games book by Suzanne Collins. Last June, Scholastic announced that there would be a prequel to the trilogy story set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will center around a young President Snow, the ruthless and dictatorial leader of Panem. An excerpt obtained by Entertainment Weekly reveals Snow as “a teenager born to privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here, he’s friendly. He’s charming. And, for now anyway, he’s a hero.” Click here to read the full excerpt.

you’re telling me I waited YEARS for a new hunger games book just for it to be a president snow origin story pic.twitter.com/XxQxfiJnL9 — 𝐚 (@cassiansnesta) January 21, 2020

A lot of fans of expressed on Twitter that they’re not really happy with this antagonist turned protagonist! I feel differently though personally. I think of it like Darth Vader and the Star Wars prequels of Anakin Skywalker. We get to see his downfall which I imagine will be the same with Snow. Spices the series. What do you think? @malloryonthemic on Twitter, let me know!

