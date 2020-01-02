CLOSE
‘Schoolhouse Rock’ singer Jack Sheldon Passes Away

Jack Sheldon

Source: Heritage Images / Getty

Who didn’t love Schoolhouse Rock! every Saturday morning on ABC? The songs left an indelible impression on children, young and old.

Well, the voice of many of the songs from Schoolhouse Rock!, Jazz trumpeter and singer Jack Sheldon, passed away passed away on December 27, 2019.

He was best known as the behind such songs as “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill”.

CA.House.Bill1.KH.1/28/97.Painted production cell of "I'm just a Bill" from the America Rock series

Source: Kari Rene Hall / Getty

Sheldon was 88 years old.

