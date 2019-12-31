Lamar Odom‘s been living his best life lately, but when he was on the outs he pawned some of his most prized possessions.

Heritage Auctions has just listed two treasured pieces of NBA history in the form of Lamar Odom‘s back-to-back championship rings. The 2009 and 2010 season rings were allegedly pawned for only a few hundred dollars during his troubled relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

“Both were pawned and never retrieved by the six-foot ten-inch forward at the depths of his downward spiral,” the site states.

But according to TMZ, the rings could go for at least $50,000 when they are on the auction block come January with the bidding war ending in February. Both pieces of hardware feature Odom’s face on the side, which is something we rarely see on championship rings.

Lamar Odom’s Pawned NBA Championship Rings Hit Auction, Could Fetch $100K! https://t.co/iuo8zc4n2y pic.twitter.com/fgJCuHq8NB — EpicNews (@EpicNewsWorld) December 31, 2019

“The ring presents with only minor signs of wear, and tips the scales at a hefty seventy-five grams (75 g.). It remains housed in its original display case which features a rotating pedestal and spotlight (battery dead). Case exhibits wear. A fascinating piece of basketball and American pop culture history,” Heritage Auctions writes on the listing page.

The 2009 ring features a sea of diamonds as a gold Lakers logo sits atop the much-coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. The next ring, representing a 3-peat for Laker legend Kobe Bryant, is just as beautifully gaudy, as the layer of diamonds sits below the Lakers logo as two trophy’s accent it.

The rings are manufactured by famed California jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills who is known for his attention to detail and being trusted to outfit Hollywood’s elite and professional sports teams with some serious bling.

Lamar Odom’s Pawned Championship Rings Could Be Yours For About $100K was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Team CASSIUS Posted December 31, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: