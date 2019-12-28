Police Investigate Deadly Drive-By Shooting At Rap Video Filming In Texas

Police in Harris County, Texas are investigating a drive-by shooting the left two persons dead and several others injured. Various reports say that as many as seven were injured during the filming of a Hip-Hop video when the group was ambushed according to authorities.

News of the Friday night (December 27) shooting was confirmed by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. In all, it has been reported that nine people were shot at around 9:30PM local time; two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Via Twitter, Sheriff Gonzalez shared that a group of Hispanic men was gathered in the parking lot of a business park north of Houston while filming the video when the shooting took place.

The victims ranged from the ages of 17 to 23 and the deceased, 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez, were named during a press conference held by Sheriff Gonzalez.

At the conference, Gonzalez stated to the press that he wasn’t sure if there were some issues with a rival group but did confirm that a video shoot was underway although the names of the act or acts have not been shared.

Of the seven that were wounded, one person has been listed in critical condition. Sheriff Gonzalez is urging any witnesses to the shooting to step forward and assist in the investigation.

D.L. Chandler

