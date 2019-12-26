Even when he’s not dropping new records or albums, Drake continues to be one of the most talked about and revered artists in music. Although he’s kept it rather lowkey in 2019, he’s still considered by many to be the man currently occupying the throne.

In his first in-depth interview in a hot minute, the King of The North sits down with veteran Hip-Hop journalists Elliott Wilson and Brian B-Dot Miller in his brand spankin’ new castle in Toronto and opens up about damn near everything we’ve been wondering for years.

Touching on every topic from how his beef with Meek Mill might’ve actually started to Quentin Miller’s involvement in his work to why he hid his baby from the world, Drake keeps it 1000 on any and everything that’s asked of him.

Here are the 12 things we learned from Drake on Rap Radar.

Drake says when he first came into the game and signed with Lil Wayne, his initial goal was to be a “protégé who didn’t flop” and be as “remotely important as my mentor.” Once Wayne got locked up he felt obligated to take the Young Money label on his shoulders and carry it as far as he could till Wayne came home. Needless to say, he exceeded expectations.

