You Don’t Want to Miss “Urban One Honors”

There’s at least one thing that’s already a must for your 2020 calendar—watching Urban One Honors.

The awards show, which is presented by TV One and Radio One, and sponsored by AT& T Dream in Black, held its annual ceremony at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Marylandin December but airs on January 20th. The night can be summed up with one phrase: all things Black excellence.

“African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honorson TV One,” says Michelle Rice, General Manager TV One. “We’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the Black experience.”

Celebs came out en masse, and for good reason. Many people got their start, big break or career defining push thanks to these very brands. TV One, with shows like Unsung, and Radio One, think of the network of Black DJs across the country, has been ground zero to broadcast or promote projects for countless Black creatives over the years. Now it’s also a platform to honor them.

As always, Urban One Honorsis a star-studded night, with celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, Chris Tucker, Brandy andNe-Yolighting up the room. This year’s honorees include Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Jamaal Swain from the hit show “Pose”, Chance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone. The evening also included a special honor commemorating 40 years of Radio One and achievements made by its history-making founder Cathy Hughes, the first African American woman to accomplish such a feat.

The second annual Urban One Honorsairs on January 20, 2020 on TV One, a division of Urban One. Checking your local listings for channels and time.

Find out more about the annual Urban One Honors here.