This is crazy to watch but the driver must have been tipsy or something. He must have been distracted or not focused at all because not only did the two Carnival Ships collide leaving the Port in Cozumel Mexico, but it almost hit another ship after that and it was all caught on video. The good thing is that it wasn’t much damage to sink either ship and I think the cruise went on.

Source- CNN

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Two Carnival Cruises Crash In Cozumel Mexico Leaving Port [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Related

@iamKonan11 Posted December 20, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: