Two Carnival Cruises Crash In Cozumel Mexico Leaving Port [Video]

This is crazy to watch but the driver must have been tipsy or something. He must have been distracted or not focused at all because not only did the two Carnival Ships collide leaving the Port in Cozumel Mexico, but it almost hit another ship after that and it was all caught on video. The good thing is that it wasn’t much damage to sink either ship and I think the cruise went on.

Source- CNN

Two Carnival Cruises Crash In Cozumel Mexico Leaving Port [Video]  was originally published on 92q.com

