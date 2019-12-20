Chrystul Kizer Is Facing Life In Prison For Killing Her Trafficker

I think we all knew that the reason Cyntoia Brown’s case was so important was because we knew there were other girls and young women who lived those same struggles and they too would need the justice system on their side if they should ever take matters into their own hands and kill their abusers in an attempt to escape the abuse and their abusers.

Cyntoia is far from the only one. In fact, another young woman in a strikingly similar situation finds herself in the same position Brown did in 2004 when she killed Johnny Allen, the man who picked her up at sixteen years old, claiming that he would pay her $150 to sleep with him.

Chrystul Kizer, like Brown, met Randy Volar, her abuser when she was 16-years-old. According to The Washington Post, Volar was 33. He sexually abused Chrystual on several occasions, paying to have sex with her. He filmed at least one of their encounters in addition to the others he shared with other young girls.

Police and prosecutors knew Randy Volar, a 34-year-old white man, was abusing underage black girls. They arrested him — and released him on the same day. Three months went by. Then one of the girls, Chrystul Kizer, allegedly shot him in the head. https://t.co/ZDtKcYyqsa — Jessica Contrera (@mjcontrera) December 17, 2019

Solar had a history of sexually abusing children. Last year, February 2018, police arrested Volar on numerous charges, including child sexual assault.

Eventually, he was released without bail. Volar was free for three months even though police had evidence that he was abusing a dozen underage Black girls.

This past June, Chrystul, who was 17, went to his house and shot him twice in the head. Afterward, she lit his body on fire and then left the scene in his car.

Days later, Kizer confessed to the District Attorney Michael Graveley.

She was charged with arson and first-degree intentional homicide. It’s a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin.

Gravely alleges that Kizer killed Volar because she wanted to steal his BMW. He suggests that the crime was premeditated.

Kizer, who is now 19, claims that she was defending herself. Speaking from jail, she said “I didn’t intentionally try to do this.” She explained that she told Volar she didn’t want to have sex that night, he pinned her to the floor.

Wisconsin is one of several states that gives sex-trafficking victims an “affirmative defense.” If they can prove they committed a crime because they were being trafficked, they will be acquitted of certain charges.

Kizer wanted to use that law in her case though it has never been done in regards to homicide or any other violent crime.

At a recent hearing, a judge was set to decide whether the defense could be used in this instance.

According to Refinery 29, the judge ruled that the affirmative defense was “limited” and didn’t apply to Kizer. Meaning, if found guilty, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

